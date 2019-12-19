It's a classic part of the Christmas holiday, nativity scenes. And with Christmas less than a week away one scene is taking its rightful place in its community.
The animals outside the Crossroad Christian Fellowship are just plywood cut outs but Friday night they will be real, but this is more than just a live nativity scene.
"Outside there will be goats and horses and the manger scene, but inside it's a completely different story, it's the streets of Bethlehem and people are celebrating," Justin Potts said.
But two years ago, there wasn't going to be a live nativity scene. So, Justin Potts and his daughter Ireyln took a Night in Bethlehem into their own hands.
“I cried and said it's not Christmas without a Night in Bethlehem and was wondering if we could have it at our house,” Ireyln Potts said.
While they didn't end up hosting it on their farm, they were able to throw something together at their church, and they have continued to grow the event every year.
“The first year we had 175 the next year we had 400 and this year we are expecting 500 people to come through the streets of Bethlehem," Justin said.
And they have something for everyone.
“there is candle making, a bakery, coffee stand, a ring toss, and a bunch of other stuff,” Ireyln said.
Now that Bethlehem is built, Ireyln is looking forward to her favorite part.
“I think my favorite thing is just seeing all the people's reactions and there is just something about wearing a shepherd's outfit in the cold, I don’t know I just like it,” Ireyln said.
And the Potts are hoping you will come visit them away in a manger. Festivities start at 5:30 at the Crossroad Christian Fellowship 5 miles south of Victor.