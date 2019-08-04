A new type of rodeo

The rodeo is back in town, but it might not be the type of rodeo you are thinking of.
Sunday was the second annual whitewater rodeo and for this rodeo you don’t need a horse or even a cowboy hat, but you do need a life jacket, a helmet, and a paddle.
"Just imagine a real rodeo but instead of cowboys you have kayakers and instead of dirt its wet," Love Boat Paddle Company Owner and Whitewater Rodeo Organizer Andrew Gonzales said.
Gonzales’s description of his whitewater rodeo perfectly captured the craziness of the day. Kayakers of all skill levels got the chance to show off as they slid into the river and fought the rapids
"I like kayaking because it brings you to cool places that without this ability you won’t be able to go see," Kayaker Eric Sand said.
And once you are in the river there is no turning back
"its super committing so once you are in there you don’t really have the option to stop so you go in there and see how it goes," Kayaker Cass said.
It goes better for some than others, but at the end of the day it’s all about being with friends and other kayakers.
"I’m looking forward to hanging out on the river with all my buddies and chilling," Kayaker Cater French said,
Gonzales says there is no better place for the rodeo than the Alberton gorge.
"It’s our local home run,” Gonzales said. “It’s just a place we can go out on the water get splashed on a little bit and just be in a beautiful space.”