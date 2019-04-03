A Missoula middle school student, Gabriel Hendrix, qualified for the National Geographic Bee after winning the Montana GeoBee last week.
He will go on to represent Montana in Washington D.C. in May to compete for the national title.
Hendrix is a 7th grade student at Target Range School in Missoula and is making his way to the big leagues and his keen strategies helped him get there.
"Well if I recognize any names I may use those if I don't recognize anything I may look for the language that it might be in," explained Hendrix.
He makes it sound easy, but the questions he gets asked definitely aren't, but this is why Gabriel stands out in the classroom and is known as the “geo-wizard”.
"He’s very humble as well. He's not a show off, he's not a kid that's going to totally expose all of his knowledge. He blends in very well with the kids and he congratulates his peers and he works well with his peers. He's a very confident kid but he also is very respectful of his peers," emphasized his middle school teacher, Ryan Delany.
Delany said Hendrix has a special perspective on geography.
"It is so satisfying to learn. It just kind of fits all together the countries, their shapes, and the rivers and the culture," said Hendrix.
He said he better study before the national competition, but he is looking forward to it.
Hendrix is going to compete in the National GeoBee starting on May 19th in Washington D.C.
In fact, Target Range School has had a lot of success in the state GeoBee.
The school has sent three students, including Hendrix, to the National Geographic Bee in the last eight years.