Its more than just a "paint a plate" art studio, Painted Color Ceramics in Corvallis is the last traditional ceramic shop in Western Montana.
This 4th generation family business makes 99% of their pieces in their local studio.
Painted Color got their start back in 1972, and today they continue their tradition of mixing their own clay, hand pouring it into molds, and teaching visitors different techniques from glazing to chalking and so much more.
"We have access to 10,000 molds we mix our own clay and a lot of people don’t realize that we make the products here a lot of people think we order them and we don’t" Painted Color owner Steffeni Hakes said.
If you want to come and paint the studio is open 4 days a week plus they also host a variety of fun workshops and birthday parties.