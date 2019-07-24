MISSOULA - A Carousel for Missoula is closing for the "foreseeable future" while they try to repair the main bearing.
A post from the carousel staff says:
To our amazing community: We are heartbroken to announce that we will be unable to run the carousel for the foreseeable future. The main bearing of the carousel has broken, and it will take several weeks to find (or build) a replacement part and install it. In the meantime, the carousel is not safe to operate. Our gift shop will remain open, and of course Dragon Hollow will be available to all visitors. Please know that we are doing everything within our power to get our carousel up and running as quickly as possible.