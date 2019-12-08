A boy and his favorite teddy bear have been reunited after the stuffed animal was lost in the airport over thanksgiving thanks to a call for help that went viral
Dawson Farago covers his eyes and counts to ten as his brother, Brody, hides a toy for him to find.
“You’re never going to find it,” Brody teases.
The two brothers love to play this game of hide and seek, but over thanksgiving whole family was looking for a toy very special to Dawson.
“Dawson has loved this bear since he was a baby and it has gone everywhere with us,” Dawson’s Mother Kelsey Farago said.
This year as the family flew down to Phoenix, Dawson’s bear “Baby” was nowhere to be found when they landed.
“Usually I make the kids leave their loved ones in their bags and we were unloading went to the car and I reached into his bag and realized he was gone,” Kelsey said.
After discovering the bear was missing Kelsey started retracing her steps.
“I saw Baby go through security so I knew we had him in the airport we just didn’t know if baby was in Missoula’s airport or Phoenix’s airport,” Kelsey said.
It turns out Baby never made it on the plane.
“When it was time to get on the plane I accidently dropped him while we were walking,” Dawson admitted.
“In Phoenix we kept calling Missoula’s airport trying to get ahold of them but it just kept going to voice services,” Kelsey said.
So Dawson’s mom turned to Facebook, and posted this call for help.
“So many people were commenting and tagging people who worked at the airport and they were like ‘allegiant supervisor knows about the bear’ ‘this person works at TSA he’s on the lookout’ it was really cute to see the people who were commenting knowing that they were looking for this bear,” Kelsey said.
A week later they got the call Baby has been found and was waiting for Dawson back home in Missoula.
“He kept saying things like ‘all I want for Christmas is for baby to come home,” Kelsey said.
“cause I love baby so much,” Dawson said.
And this year Dawson’s Christmas wish came true.