MISSOULA -- Coming to the 2020 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a film following a taxidermist, his unconventional taxidermy project and his expidition for true love.
'Big Fur' is a story about Ken Walker and his 7-foot tall taxidermy Bigfoot replica named Patty, and their journey to Springfield, Mo. to compete in the World Taxidermy Championship. The film is directed by Dan Wayne, who is based out of Kansas City.
In a press release from Wayne:
"'Big Fur' is a wry portrait of an artist in search of true love. Or the hairy, 800-pound validation of his lifetime quest. Ultimately, it’s a call to preserve the last wilderness. Because when there is no mystery left in the deep, dark forest, we’ll have lost more than Bigfoot."
Wayne, Walker, and Patty have previously attended the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. During the festival, the Bigfoot model made an unexpected appearance on the city's Main Street and created notable attention from crowds, according to the release.
"Big Fur" will make its Montana debut twice at the Big Sky Film Festival in Missoula on Monday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. at The Wilma, and Friday, Feb. 21 at 2:45 p.m. at the Elk's Lodge.