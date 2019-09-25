Missoula woman shares Alzheimer's impact to family ahead of "Walk to End Alzheimer's"

As the "Walk to end Alzheimer's" takes place on Saturday in Missoula, one local woman is making it her mission to raise awareness for the devastating disease after a form of it ultimately became part of her father's death.
"It's affecting a lot of lives and a lot of Montana lives," Becky Byrne said.
Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the 8th leading cause of death in Montana.
"You go from being 78 years old to skiing on big mountain, to 82 and losing his life. And over that period of time, he suffered from dementia," Byrne said.
Byrne lost her father in February. Dementia is an overall term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, performance of daily activities and communication ability. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia.
"Over time, we started to notice his fading life and his memory. He still kept his sense of humor and it was something that ended up being part of his final death," Byrne.
She said her father was a Montana native. She described him as intelligent, funny and a community servant. Now, she's sharing her story on impact of the disease.
"It's important to share that message, we're very close to a cure. We needs people's donations, we need education and awareness," Byrne.
She said her father's legacy lives on in her, and in her family.
"We miss him, but led a great life. [The disease has] personally impacted my life, and my family's life," Byrne said.