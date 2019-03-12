Missoula's current transportation safety plan is about six years old, and designers say it's time for an update. They want the community's input on how to improve the plan.
Organizers say the community safety summit will focus on general traffic safety issues in the Missoula area, as opposed to specific streets and intersections. The summit's goal is to bring experts and community members together to brainstorm solutions. City of Missoula transportation division manager Aaron Wilson says they've pinpointed three main issues: crashes at intersections, distracted driving and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
"I think it's a valuable way to understand what is it that's causing our streets and roads to not be safe for people," Wilson said. "Then having an opportunity to say hey, I think this is an effective way that we can start addressing those behaviors."
Wilson hopes community members will share their personal experiences with close calls on Missoula's roads. He says their stories can help designers see problems the data might have missed.
The summit is scheduled for March 12 at 5:30 p.m., and will take place in the Franklin School cafeteria. The school is located at 1910 S 11th St W in Missoula.