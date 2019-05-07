Missoula Rural Fire District 2019 Mill Levy passing with preliminary votes

MISSOULA- Voting results for Tuesday’s special district election have started to roll in, and for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and Tuesday’s results have the power to add one point four million dollars to their resource budget.
The first looks at the preliminary results show that the Missoula Rural Fire District 2019 Mill Levy is passing at 51% to 48%.
This levy will provide the Missoula Rural Fire District with the resources to hire 10 full time firefighters and EMT’s for their five district stations, as well as purchase crucial equipment.
This levy will also allow the stations to have crews on staff at night, giving all five stations 24/7 coverage.
Missoula Rural Fire says this levy will help crews provide better service all around.
"This will guarantee that we have a more adequate number of firefighters on duty to respond to calls and it will be a big boost to public safety and a big boom in general for safety and the well being or the public that we serve,” said Missoula Rural Fire District captain, Ron Lubke.
With this levy passing, the Missoula Rural Fire will now be able to respond to calls more promptly, as well as be prepared around the clock.
Once again these are just early preliminary results, and we will keep you updated as the votes come in.