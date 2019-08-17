Missoula residents build Memorial Rose Garden Park's new playground

MISSOULA- 70 to 100 volunteers spent their rainy Saturday keeping their hands busy.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana, Kaboom!, and Missoula Parks and Rec asked the community for help in building a new playground at the Memorial Rose Garden Park.
July 8th, kids from the Rose Park neighborhood had the opportunity to draw their dreams into reality, this new playground.
After five weeks of organizing and planning that day arrived, and with Missoula’s residents working hard to finish the playground by this afternoon, Blue Cross Blue Shield executives say this playground placement couldn't be better.
"It's a great park with the memorials here, the rose garden here, so if veterans come and see the memorials or families of those veterans come, they bring their kids along with them they have palace to play now. And just the neighborhood itself has a great place to play, there is going to be some fun new equipment here and it's shiny and new, it's exciting,” Manager of Community Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana, Jesse Zentz said.
In total, this project cost nearly $100,000 with all three partners working extremely hard to make this happen.
Kids in attendance Saturday said they can't wait for it to be complete so they can bring their family and friends to play.