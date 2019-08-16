Missoula law firm giving away free backpacks for back to school

MISSOULA- A Garden City law firm, Paul Ryan & Associates, is giving back to Missoula in a unique way.
Ryan and associates started a community outreach program called Cubs Club a club providing needs for kids in our city.
With school starting up again here soon, Ryan says they wanted to pick a need surrounding back to school, that's why they purchased 120 backpacks to give away for kids or families who might still need them.
You don't have to be in a certain grade, or certain school, all you have to do is stop in.
"Anyone can come in. If they feel that they may need a little extra help or just want a backpack and they don't have time to go to the store and find them or they may be out at different stores, hopefully we can help out whoever needs one,” Paul Ryan, owner of Paul Ryan & Associates said.
After seeing the turn out Friday, Ryan says they ordered 120 more backpacks.
You can pick up those backpacks August 16th- August 30th.