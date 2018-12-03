Health officials said it's been a slow start to the flu season so far, both in Montana and across the country.
The Immunization Clinic Manager in Missoula County, Colleen Morris, said as of last week, 36 cases of the flu have been reported in Montana and 12 of those cases were reported in Missoula County.
Morris explained most of these cases are people over the age of 65 however; children under the age of five are also at high-risk of getting the flu.
Health officials want to remind people about ways to stay healthy this flu season including, getting a flu shot and regularly washing your hands.
“We think somewhere between 40 and 60 percent efficiency. And so far this year it’s looking like there is a pretty good match across the state and the country. It's mostly been H1N1 which is an “Influenza A” type virus and that is in the flu shot this year so that is a good sign," emphasized Morris.
While the flu shot is not 100-percent effective, health officials said it helps shorten and decrease the effects of the flu.
And it's not too late to get your flu shot this year.
They are available to both children and adults at the Missoula County Health Department on a walk-in basis.