Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 1145 AM MDT TUESDAY, RIVER GAGE REPORTS HOVERED JUST BELOW FLOOD STAGE. HOWEVER, RECENT RIVER FORECASTS SUGGEST THAT THE CLARK FORK RIVER GAGE ABOVE MISSOULA WILL GRADUALLY RISE SEVERAL INCHES OVER FLOOD STAGE BEGINNING MIDDAY WEDNESDAY. * ANTICIPATE MINOR STREET FLOODING AND WIDESPREAD STANDING WATER FOR RESIDENCES ALONG KEHRWALD DRIVE AND AT THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET IN MISSOULA BEGINNING MIDDAY WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&