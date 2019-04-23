Construction is underway at Big Sky park for Missoula County's first free archery range.
Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, a Missoula non-profit organization, raised money for years after identifying the county did not have a free archery range for people to shoot at.
According to Hellgate Hunters and Anglers President Adam Shaw,
