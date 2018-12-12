Following outcry from residents, Missoula Mayor John Engen said he's not moving forward with a proposed sidewalk plan. Engen said the plan would significantly burden homeowners.
Officials say the current Slant Street sidewalks project could cost property owners tens of thousands of dollars.
During a public hearing this afternoon, residents told the council these cost assessments were too high, with one homeowner explaining how her life would be significantly affected if she's forced to foot the bill.
"The people who, in the letter, were going to be hit with nearly a $40,000, four-zero-comma-zero-zero-zero, additional costs," Missoula resident Kathleen Kimbell said. "I mean, I understand that's off the table now, but as we look at re-prioritizing what really needs to be done, I'm still pretty nervous because we are both on social security and have little tiny part-time jobs and this would alter my life forever."
