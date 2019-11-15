As the holiday season draws near, one small business in Missoula want to save you money, while also helping feed the hungry.
Starting Friday, you can bring in non-perishable food donations and pet food donations to The Green Light in Missoula.
If you bring up five unexpired food items, or an eight pound bag of dry cat food, you can get a 20 percent coupon off your purchase and an additional 50 percent off clearance items.
Donations will go to the Missoula Food Bank and Animeals, a no kill adoption center in town.
The Green Light employees say this sale will save you time and money this holiday season.