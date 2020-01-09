ABC FOX Montana is following up on two different investigations in Missoula -- a fatal stabbing on New Years night, and an altercation at the Poverello Center that left one man dead.
In both cases, the suspect was not kept in custody during the investigation.
ABC FOX Montana reached out to the Missoula county attorney's office to find out why. It turns out, there is no simple answer.
In both of these cases, the suspects claimed they killed the other in self-defense, but self defense alone is not a reason to keep a person out of jail.
Mac Bloom with the Missoula County Attorney's office said he can't comment on any current investigations, but he did explain to us that after a person is taken into custody, they can only be held for two days, unless charges are filed.
In many cases, the investigation takes longer than that, so sometimes the suspect must be released before charges are filed.
The suspect in the fight at the poverello is 29-year-old johnny lee perry.
He currently not in custody while police investigate his claims of self defense.