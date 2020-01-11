Two new winners are crowned. The 2020 Miss Rodeo Montana and Miss Teen Rodeo Montana took center stage today at the Great Falls Heritage Inn. The Electric City is hosting the 41st Montana Pro Rodeo Finals this weekend.
Katie Lynn Krause from Bozeman is named 2020 Miss Rodeo Montana 2020, and Cody Carson from Kalispell is name 2020 Miss Rodeo Teen Montana 2020.
"This title means so much to me, I have been prepping for this pageant for such a long time, it finally feels so good to reach my goal," said Carson
The ladies say they've been through a journey this year leading up to the big show.
"I spent so much time studying and I can't believe it happened," said Krause.
This week alone they've been back and fourth from the Four Season Arena -saddling up and competing in several events including; horsemanship, speeches, and a fashion show ultimately ending with the coronation crowning.
"I started thinking about this title last year when I was the 2018 northwest Montana Pro Rodeo Teen....It's a great relief, this week has been a little bit stressful but I'm glad I'm where I'm at now....I plan on creating a genuine fan connection between the fans in that stands and the athletes in the rodeo area and just advocating for the amazing sport of rodeo, agriculture, and the western way of life," said Carson.
Krause adds "It means so much for my future and for the future of Montana and Pro Rodeo . I plan on traveling the state of Montana and promoting Rodeo as best that I can. I hope I can share my love of animal nutrition with rodeo fans and other people alike, so I'm excited for the yer to come."
Carson says she plans to empower ladies across Montana to follow their dreams just like Kayla Seaman -who served as Miss Rodeo Montana in 2019. She went on to compete nationally and placed in the top 10.
"Between the love that I've received because of it and the new friendships I've gained because of it being on my head, that's the one thing that I can take away from the crown as I give it to the next girl," said Seaman.
Now that her reign has come to an end, she's sharing some advice, "I also wanted to really enunciate how important it is to remind the girls to do things for your first runner up because they would die to be in the position you're in...because they've logged hundreds of hours, traveled thousands of miles."
Seaman plans to continue serving as a mentor for years to come.