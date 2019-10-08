Meet the candidates in Bozeman in preparation for the election in November

BOZEMAN- In preparation for the election in November, there will be a candidate forum in Bozeman.
This will be a non-partisan public forum, there will be speaking time given to both sides of issues and candidates, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask questions.
Candidates running for City Commission and Mayor will be there along with people representing ballot measures such as the new Law and
Justice Center and the issue of the county dropping at the party affiliation.
This will be hosted by the Bozeman Business and Professional Women, the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area, and the Bozeman Public Library.
It will be taking place on Wednesday, October 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Bozeman Public Libary.
You can RSVP here.