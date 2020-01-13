A man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison in connection to the 2018 double murder of David and Charla Taylor in Helena Valley.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirms Kyle Hamm, 24, is charged with 2 counts of deliberate homicide, evidence tampering, criminal endangerment, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Hamm was sentenced in the Helena Lewis and Clark District Court Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Dutton says the sentences on all counts will run concurrently.
Hamm will be eligible for parole after 20 years.