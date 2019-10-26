Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. LIGHT SNOW WILL FALL FROM 7 AM THROUGH 1 PM WITH 1 INCH OF ACCUMULATION. BY THEN, PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES WILL HAVE RISEN ABOVE FREEZING. AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL ARRIVE BETWEEN 1:30 AND 3 PM CAUSING A 30 MINUTE PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOWFALL, DROPPING TEMPERATURES INTO THE 20S AND GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS TO 40 MPH. SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE WITH GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS THROUGH 6 PM AND TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL INTO THE UPPER SINGLE DIGITS BY TUESDAY MORNING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

