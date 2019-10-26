BUTTE- A fatal crash was listed on the DOJ Incident Report on route 348 northwest of Philipsburg on Rock Creek Road Saturday morning.
According to the incident report, the call came in at 6:04 AM Saturday.
Montana Highway Patrol said a Ford truck stopped at a gate near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Marshall Creek Road in Philipsburg.
A passenger reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked near a gate. That's when the driver hit the gas pedal, killing the 75-year-old man, according to MHP.
The victim is a man from Virginia. His name has not been release.It's unclear if the driver, a 73-year-old man from Philipsburg, will facw any charges.
Route 348 was listed as snow-covered on the MDT Road Report around the time of the incident.
The National Weather Service is warning of reduced visibilities, blowing snow and hazardous driving as temperatures in south west Montana get colder.
Article updated at 4:30 pm with information from Montana Highway Patrol regarding the incident.