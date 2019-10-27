A truck collided with a tractor on a Montana highway, killing 39-year-old Livingston man and injuring three others, including an 11-month old baby.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 89 near Emigrant in Park County.
They say the Livingston man was driving a John Deere tractor with the infant in an unsecured child seat when a truck with two occupants attempted to pass it. While the truck was attempting to pass, the tractor turned left and the vehicles collided.
The victim and the baby were ejected from the tractor.
The 30 year old truck driver and his passenger, a 25 year old Helena man, were taken to a Livingston hospital.
The names of those involved have not been released.