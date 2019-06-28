515 10th St. North, Great Falls

Great Falls- Pad Kimmet with the Great Falls Police Department says a man crashed his car into a residential building around 2:20 this morning. Emergency crews rushed to a duplex building on 515 10th St. N. after receiving reports of the crash. Police say the car smashed into the duplex, leaving a hole in the building. There's no word on any injuries. The driver was arrested and has been arraigned in city court on several misdemeanor charges including careless driving. We'll continue to bring you updates as they become available.

