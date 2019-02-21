LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY - A man now faces multiple counts of sexual abuse of children for allegedly owning child pornography.
According to court documents, a forensic examination of evidence found a total of 1,511 photos and two videos of child pornography on three laptops and a hard drive belonging to Michael Eugene Hutzel, age unknown.
Local authorities and the FBI reportedly acquired a search warrant for Michael Eugene Hutzel’s home in response to a phone call from his ex-girlfriend, who had found images of girls ranging in age from 7-12 in compromising positions on one of his laptops while visiting to use his wifi service.
Furthermore, she said Hutzel was often very private with his electronic devices during the course of their relationship.
In an interview, Hutzel said he did not believe the images were considered child porn. Additionally, he also said the photos would pop-up on his desktop as he browsed the internet, and that he never searched for the photos on purpose.