BUTTE - A man was arrested in Butte Thursday, after an incident at East Middle School.
Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said East Middle School's School Resource Officer, Tim McMahon, spotted a man walking across the school property just after 8 AM.
McMahon stopped the man who identified himself as 33-year-old Joshua Smith. When McMahon checked with dispatch, he found out Smith had warrants out for his arrest.
Lester said when McMahon approached Smith again, Smith took off and ran across Grand Avenue. McMahon followed him three blocks north to Locust Street. Police found Smith hiding under a trailer.
Smith had two warrants for Partner Family Member Assault and he's being held for obstructing a peace officer in relation to Thursday's incident, according to Lester.
Lester said some students and parents witnessed the event, so the Butte School District sent out an alert to families to let them know the situation had been handled, and there was no danger to students.