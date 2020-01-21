Lolo National Forest posted an update on Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District Fire Management Officer Scott Schrenk and his assistance battling the bushfires in Australia.
Lolo National Forest said in a Facebook post, Schrenk is stationed at the Monaro Emergency Control Center in Cooma, New South Wales, Australia and this is his first fire assignment outside the U.S.
"We have had an incredibly warm welcome over here, it’s hard to put into words just how appreciative everyone is of us being here," Schrenk said in the post.
According to Lolo National Forest, Schrenk's 14-hour day jobs range from directly fighting the fires hands-on, to "assisting those in charge with suppression strategy and long-term operations planning."
Schrenk mentioned some differences in his experience fighting fires in Australia compared to the U.S. in the post. He noted differences in firefighting jargon, slang, type of fuel, and the environment around him.
"We have been able to see many different species of wildlife and habitat types that are very different from home," Schenk said. "There are plenty of things that will bite or sting you. Australians are proud to tell you that their country is home to 7 of the 10 most poisonous snakes in the world."
In the post, Lolo National Forest attached pictures of Schrenk holding a baby kangaroo and working on tasks suppressing the fires.
He will come back to the U.S. on Feb. 10.