Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... PERIOD OF SNOW THIS EVENING. TOTAL SNOW: 1 INCH OR LESS. LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP BY 8 PM THIS EVENING AND TAPER OFF AROUND 11 PM. THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT MODERATE SNOW MAY OCCUR FOR A PERIOD WITH 0.5" PER HOUR RATES. THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN MAY OCCUR BETWEEN 11 PM AND 1 AM TONIGHT, BUT CONFIDENCE IS LOW. THE SNOW MAY JUST SHUT OFF COMPLETELY.