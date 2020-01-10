Lolo National Forest posted a picture on Facebook of a Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District firefighter who was sent to Australia to help battle the bushfires.
According to the Facebook post, Fire Management Officer Scott Schrenk is working with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Incident Management Team to put out four major fires--Charleys Forest Fire, Jinden Fire, Black Range Fire and Jacqua Fire.
He is pictured in front of an eastern grey kangaroo near the Canberra Fire Training Center.
Lolo National Forest says they will regularly share updates on Schrenk's tasks and his assisting efforts in battling the fires.