BOZEMAN - A Montana veteran is speaking out after discovering a threatening white supremacist message written on his car on Sat., Jan. 12.
Murphy, who is African American, and his wife, who is Native American, discovered on Saturday that someone wrote "Were [sic] watching you -KKK" twice on his car - once in white paint and once in red.
Murphy says he's served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army in Iraq, and he will not be intimidated.
"People who serve, regardless of their political affiliation, feel an obligation to their country," Joe Murphy says. "It's not even about Bozeman just being my community. America is my community, as a veteran. And when these things show themselves, you know, as infantry our job is to step in between the gap between society and a threat. It's what you do."
Murphy says they reported the incident to police, who turned investigation over to the FBI.
Whether the words were written as a prank or intended as a serious threat, officials say the vandalism could lead to felony charges for whoever is responsible.
-Reporting by Bradley Warren, Wake Up Montana Bozeman bureau