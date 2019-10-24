KHQ, Inc. & Cowles Montana Media announced they reached a retransmission agreement with DirecTV. The agreement means all of the ownership group's television stations will return to DirecTV's lineup soon - if they haven't already been restored.
"We're obviously pleased to have this new, multi-year agreement in place," said Patricia McRae, President of KHQ, Inc. and Cowles Montana Media. "This means we can continue to serve our local communities on DirecTV with the best local news and network programming."
KHQ, Inc. & Cowles Montana Media thanks its viewers from Central Washington to Billings, MT for their patience and understanding.