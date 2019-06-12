WEST GLACIER - A 40-year-old man is dead and another person is injured after a wreck on Two Medicine Road in Glacier National Park.
A park release says the 911 call came in at midnight on Wednesday, June 12.
Responders found a single vehicle rolled over, and the 40-year-old man deceased at the scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital.
Names haven't been released pending family notification, but the park says everyone in the car is a Montana resident from nearby communities.
Park officials didn't say how many people were riding in the car at the time of the rollover.
Alcohol and seatbelt use are being investigated as factors in the wreck.