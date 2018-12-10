PABLO - The Lake County Sheriff's Office released the name of a 20-year-old killed in a hit-and-run early on Saturday morning.
Aiden Finley of Pablo is identified as the deceased.
Sheriff Don Bell says the crash happened around 1:15 AM on Dec. 8.
Bell says the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, CSKT Tribal Police and Ronan fire and ambulance responded to the incident.
He says the cause is still under investigation. The press release did not name a suspect or the vehicle involved in the hit and run.