KALISPELL - Police arrested a man accused of leading an officer on a high-speed chase on Highway 93 South on Sunday.
The Kalispell Police Department says on Sunday, May 19, an officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the Conrad Drive area. The vehicle reportedly took off at a high rate of speed and multiple agencies joined the pursuit.
An officer ended the pursuit by ramming the vehicle, which was later determined to have been previously reported stolen. The suspect allegedly ran away on foot and was caught and arrested.
Police say Matthew Sweatt, 18, is jailed on charges of criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer and eluding.