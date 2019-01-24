22-year-old Flathead man arrested after shooting at deputies

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night, after shooting at Flathead County deputies.
Sheriff Brian Heino says that a report came in at 6:40 p.m. of a person firing a shotgun in the area of Valley Drive.
When deputies arrived on the scene, he says the suspect began firing at them and then retreated into a home.
The Flathead County SWAT team and a team of negotiators were on the scene, trying to resolve the situation.
After negotiations began, Sheriff Heino says that the suspect came out of the house and started running.
He was then immediately apprehended by authorities.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Sheriff Heino says that he would like to thank the Kalispell Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol for assisting in this situation, as well as the South Kalispell Fire Department for using its facilities as a staging ground.