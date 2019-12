Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TOMORROW. * AFFECTED AREA...FLATHEAD RANGE, WHITEFISH RANGE, SWAN RANGE AND GLACIER NATIONAL PARK. * AVALANCHE DANGER...AN AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS ARE POSSIBLE. THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WATCH AREA IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO HIGH ON FRIDAY. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS WILL PRODUCE LARGE NATURAL AVALANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. TRAVEL ON AND BELOW STEEP SLOPES IS NOT RECOMMENDED ON FRIDAY. AVALANCHES HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE VERY LARGE AND RUN LONG DISTANCES. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.FLATHEADAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&