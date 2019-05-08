ABC FOX Montana has learned the identity of a woman, who died Tuesday in a crash near Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Wednesday that the victim has been identified as Barbara Jean Allison, 68, of Columbia Falls.
Authorities say that the crash was reported to dispatchers at about 10:20 AM.
They say that Allison was the driver of a Subaru passenger vehicle that reportedly was traveling southbound on Highway 2, but stopped on the shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason.
Allison's vehicle was struck on the driver side by a dump truck, while she attempted to make a U-turn.
They add that Allison died at the scene.
A 63-year-old female passenger in the Subaru was seriously injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
Her condition is not known at this time.
The Montana Highway Patrol and Motor Carrier Services continue to investigate the crash.