MISSOULA - Court documents say a cracked windshield prompted a high speed chase on Highway 200 on Saturday.
Katie Marceau faces multiple charges in relation to the incident.
Court documents say a deputy tried to pull her over on Saturday, Dec. 8 after seeing a cracked windshield on her car while driving on West Riverside Drive.
Instead of pulling over, she allegedly sped off and headed up Highway 200, reaching speeds up to 95 mph on the winding highway. Officials placed spike strips at the Clearwater Bridge, but the vehicle allegedly hit the strips and continued onto Highway 83, hitting another car at the Clearwater Junction, and finally swerving off the road and crashing.
Deputies found five occupants inside the car including the suspect. Marceau already had a suspended driver's license and a warrant out for a prior offense.
Court documents say Marceau admitted to drinking alcohol that day and using methamphetamine the day before.
Other occupants of the vehicle said Marceau had been driving the whole time, but at the last minute, switched seats with a 16-year-old passenger in hopes that officers would believe the teenager was driving, court documents say.
Marceau's charges include criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence, fleeing from officers, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a defective windshield.