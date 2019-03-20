THOMPSON FALLS - The Sanders County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in the May 2018 killing of a Thompson Falls man.
Sheriff Tom Rummel announced Wednesday that Danielle Jeanette Wood is arrested and charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Matthew George LaFriniere.
Wood's bond is set at $1 million.
LaFriniere, 51, was killed on May 2, 2018, by an "unknown assailant or assailants," according to the Sanders County Ledger. He was found dead at his home on Airport Road.
His obituary says LaFriniere served in the National Guard, worked as a Sanders County detention officer and most recently worked at Empire Builders before his death.