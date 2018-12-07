ABC FOX Montana is once again spearheading the Toys for Tots drive in Missoula County.
For the 4th year in a row, Missoula's own "Wine Guy Mike" will be hosting a wine tasting event to support Toys for Tots.
On Tuesday, December 11, "Taste of Christmas" will take people through a flight of five wines with heavy appetizers.
"I care about kids from underprivileged families or families that might be in temporary distress," Mike Tornatore said. "(I care) that kids have something to look forward to that's meaningful in their lives on Christmas morning. That's very important to me."
It all gets started at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Katie O'Keefe's Bar and Casino on Stephens.
Tickets are $35, and can be reserved in advance. They'll be collecting cash and toy donations on site.
