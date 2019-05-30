RAVALLI, Mont. - The owner of a popular bakery off Highway 93 says she'll hopefully be back to slinging donuts again soon.
An update from the Windmill Village Bakery Facebook says owner and baker Nancy Martin is officially in remission, and she's working to regain her strength and start baking again.
Martin closed up the business early in fall 2018 after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of cervical cancer. Friends organized a GoFundMe in support, and have raised $10,000 so far.
You can follow updates on her progress at the bakery's Facebook page.