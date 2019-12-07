Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. RAIN, WITH POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. A QUICK DROP IN TEMPERATURES TO BELOW FREEZING WILL CAUSE RAIN TO CHANGE TO SNOW BETWEEN 8AM AND 10AM. ICY CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE SUNDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO NOON MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. WINDS GUSTING UP TO 35 MPH COULD CAUSE LOCALIZED AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH... * TIMING...IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY 0630 MST TO SUNDAY 1700 MST. * AFFECTED AREA...SWAN RANGE. * AVALANCHE DANGER...AN AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS ARE POSSIBLE. THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WATCH AREA IS HIGH. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOWFALL THROUGH SUNDAY WILL RAPIDLY OVERLOAD A WEAK SNOWPACK CAUSING WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW AND NATURAL AVALANCHE ACTIVITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS AND AN AVALANCHE WARNING ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP BY SUNDAY MORNING. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED DURING THE WARNING PERIOD. AVALANCHES MAY REACH INTO RUNOUT ZONES WITH THIN OR NON-EXISTENT SNOWPACKS. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.FLATHEADAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&