WHITEFISH- The search is on for a new superintendent of Whitefish Public Schools.
The school's board of trustees has picked a national executive search firm to help secure the next official.
Now, the community is being asked to give feedback at an open house later this week and through an online survey.
Feedback is being taken from the community on the desired qualities for the new superintendent.
Parents and guardians can attend a meeting this Thursday at the Whitefish High School's black box theatre at 5:30 pm to meet with staff and administrators in an open format.
"The conversation will be an open format where the community will be asked to give feedback on the strengths of the school district, challenges, characteristics for a new superintendent and the pressing issues to be addressed," said Schottle.
Interested community members are also asked to complete an online survey to express the qualities desired in a new superintendent. The survey will be open through December 15 and you can take the survey here.
For more information, you can call Whitefish Schools at 406-862-8640.