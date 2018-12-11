We are under a Weather Authority Alert due to severe winter weather conditions throughout Western Montana.
Big changes are headed our way as we move through the afternoon, as several warnings, advisories and watches will go into place.
Winter Storm Warning: 2PM TODAY- 11AM WEDNESDAY (higher/ mountain locations)
What: Heavy Snow Expected
-Total Snow Accumulation 6-10 inches
·10-15 inches expected from Lolo pass to Powell County
·Winds gusting up to 40 mph, especially over Marias Pass
·Additional Details: Travel could be difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility
Winter Weather Advisory: 1 PM TODAY- 4PM WEDNESDAY (lower elevated locations)
What: Snow Expected
·Total Snow Accumulation 1-6 inches
·Winds gusting up to 50 mph, watch for blowing snow
