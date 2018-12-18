We are under a Weather Authority Alert for holiday road travel conditions.
Heavy snowfall hit the passes and higher elevations on Tuesday, leading to slide-offs for several semis on Lookout Pass.
For travelers on the weekend before Christmas, moderate to minimal snowfall is expected over the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Our Weather Authority Meghan Bourassa says it's enough to cause slick road conditions for your Christmas travels.
Be prepared, not scared, and take it easy on the roads this week!