KALISPELL - A missing man has been found dead of apparent exposure.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says Brad Becker, 29, was found dead on Wednesday, Jan. 30. They say he was found a few miles from his pickup in the Red Gate Road area. A hunter reported finding the body.
Becker's four-month-old puppy was found alive and has been treated by a veterinarian, the sheriff says.
A Facebook post by a friend says that the puppy waited by Becker's side, and the puppy will now be taken care of by his loved ones.
Becker was reported last seen on Jan. 24.
Flathead County deputies, search and rescue and Two Bear Air all assisted with the search.