Universal Athletic raises money on Cyber Monday for young girl in coma

WHITEFISH - If you're looking to support a good cause this Cyber Monday, make sure to stop by Universal Athletic online.
Monday, the store is selling apparel in honor of the Hubble Family, who's six-year old daughter was hit by a car after getting off a school bus in Flathead County.
Jordana Hubble is still fighting to recover from her injuries. Olney Fire and Ambulance Rescue released an update from Jordana's mother, who says the family is working to get Jordana into a coma emergence rehab program out of state.
Universal Athletics says a portion of today's sales will go directly to the Hubble Family.