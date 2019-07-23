POLSON - Two people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat on Flathead Lake last week.
A call came in to the Lake County Sheriff's Office just before 4:30 PM last Friday, July 19. According a press release, the initial report was a for a boat that was sinking on Flathead Lake.
Lake County Search and Rescue sent two boats from Polson to the east side of the lake. Deputies, Search and Rescue members and a Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Warden were also on shore to try to spot the boat. During the search, a 911 caller reported two overdue boaters.
Search crews on shore eventually saw the top of the bow of the boat a couple of miles from the east shore of the lake.
Just after 5:30 PM, the two boaters were located and rescued. They were wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue.
The boat was pulled into Woods Bay; it was recovered with a barge. FWP is still investigating the cause of the boat sinking. Preliminary information indicates the boat sank quickly and that the occupants were not wearing life jackets prior to the boat sinking.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that boating can be dangerous and it is best to wear a life jacket at all times.