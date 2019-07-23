Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WAVE HEIGHTS...2 TO 4 FEET. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON THE LAKE WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&