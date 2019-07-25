KALISPELL - Police say two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after being pursued by law enforcement.
On July 24 at about 9:45 p.m., a Kalispell Police Department officer stopped a vehicle with Oregon plates on Highway 93 north of W. Reserve. The officer made brief contact with a man and a woman inside the car. The vehicle then fled from the scene and there was a brief pursuit by law enforcement.
The Flathead County Sheriff's office assisted and the car was stop-sticked and slowly exited the road near Highway 93 North and Bowdish Road.
When officers approached the vehicle they found both people inside dead from what is initially believed to be gunshot wounds.
The identity of the people has not been determined yet.
The section of Highway 93 between Meadow Lane and Hodgson closed Wednesday night due to an active investigation of a crime scene by Flathead County law enforcement.