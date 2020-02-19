OLNEY, Mont. - A pickup-truck that was pulling a trailer crashed into a tree after flying off the road to the bottom of an embankment in Olney around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Olney Fire and Whitefish Emergency Medical Services responded to the single-vehicle crash at Stillwater Bar.
Olney Fire and Ambulance wrote in a Facebook post a pickup pulling a trailer behind was driving southbound, went off the road, flew into the air and wound up at the bottom of an embankment about 30-feet down.
According to Olney Fire and Ambulance, the only person involved in the crash was able to get out and walked to the bar close by.