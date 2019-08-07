MISSOULA - It's hot and dry now, but the National Weather Service says Western Montana should pack umbrellas for the end of the week.
They say the Flathead and Missoula areas are included in a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and flash flooding.
From the NWS:
It's going to be a wet end of the week, so bring a hoodie, a jacket, a rain coat...whatever helps you avoid the rain coming.️
The scenario: showers and thunderstorms will occur Friday through Saturday, producing heavy rain in their path. Storm motion will be very slow, so the risk for flash flooding will be high both days. In addition to localized flash-flooding, frequent lighting and gusty winds also look likely.