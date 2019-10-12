LIBBY- Public comment is being sought on a draft Environmental Assessment for a proposed Forest Management Project at Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park and Logan State Park near Libby.
A release from Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the proposed project would address forest health issues and hazard trees in developed areas within the complex.
FWP says the project would increase public safety, reduce hazardous fuels in the case of wildfires and enhance wildlife habitats.
According to the draft Environmental Assessment for the project, the start date of the project is anticipated for the fall of 2019 and the project is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2022.
The draft Environmental Assessment says the purpose of the project is to:
- Remove hazard trees that pose a threat to public safety and property
- Reduce the potential for hazard trees to develop by maintaining or enhancing individual tree and stand-level resilience as well as resistance to stressors and damaging agents (such as drought, insects and disease, wildfire)
- Reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface
- Improve and maintaining aesthetics (e.g. shade, noise and visual buffering, park-like setting) by promoting: diversified stands with healthy and full crowns; large trees (relatively large bole diameter and height); removal of undesirable and suppressed trees that are competing with desirable trees
- Sell any resulting merchantable tree byproducts to offset treatment costs and generate revenue for the FWP Forest Management Account
The draft Environmental Assessment says trees that would be removed by the project would be hazardous to public safety or property; trees affected by insects or disease with potential to become hazards; suppressed and intermediate trees competing with desirable dominant and co-dominant trees; trees that contribute to potential for crown fires’ and additional trees to reduce competition stress and create a more vigorous and resilient stand condition overall.
Public comment is being taken through Saturday, November 9 at 5:00 pm.
To submit a comment or for more information and the draft Environmental Assessment, you can go to the Montana State Parks website here.