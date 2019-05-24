KALISPELL- An organization that honors our nation’s veterans through patriotic employment was hard at work preparing memorial sites in the Flathead today.
Memorial Day is about honoring those who have served our country, and Friday members of the Shining Honor Project remembered those who have fallen by cleaning headstones, and placing American flags at the Glacier Memorial Gardens.
More than a dozen adults with developmental challenges were part of today’s honor team. The goal of the shining honor project is to provide employment opportunities and a steady income for adults with developmental challenges, as well as provide purpose.
Their mission? To honor our nation’s heroes in their final resting places.
They completed this work Friday alongside U.S. Sentator for Montana, Steve Daines.
Team members told me they take great pride in this work.
“Its a great way to recognize two sort of forgotten parts of our community, which is the develop mentally delayed and the diseased veterans and I think it’s really important honor to be apart of it,” said team leader, Will Tunis.
“This day is about service today, we are remembering those who have served and paid the ultimate price at the same time we have adults with developmental disabilities and challenges who are also serving by cleaning up these head stones for these families,” added Senator Daines.
The Shining Honor Project members say they’re thankful for the men and women who serve our country and grateful for the opportunity to give back.